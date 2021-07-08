 Skip to main content
Patty Hay-Chapman: Time to open city, county walk-in service

Dear Editor: It seems ridiculous to me that the city of Madison and Dane County are not opening up walk-in counter services to the public without an appointment. Appointments are days or up to a week out, making the process very inconvenient. During COVID that made sense, but not now that restrictions have been lifted in Dane County.

You can go right in and get your driver's license without an appointment. You can do your banking without a mask. I really don’t get it. It seems that the needs of the constituents are taking a backseat. Many people really need their vital records now, not later.

Patty Hay-Chapman

Madison

