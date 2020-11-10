Patti Herman: Vos' election investigation insults local poll workers

Dear Editor: As a chief election inspector who worked the Nov. 3 election I am incensed by the action of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos as he creates a legislative committee to investigate how the election was administered in Wisconsin.
There have not been any reports whatsoever of any irregularities in the election that took place in our state. Observers were welcomed at the polling places; we had two observers at the site where I worked. The election inspectors and the volunteers are honorable people from our communities across the state who worked long hours and put their health at risk in order to enable our elections to proceed in a way that respected and counted the vote of every person who cast a ballot. I can tell you that we were so busy all day that we did not have a moment to think about how those individual electors might be voting, much less to try to interfere with their vote. I expect it was that way at most voting sites across the state. For Mr. Vos to insinuate that there was wrongdoing in how the election was carried out is a huge insult to all of us who worked this election.
Speaker Vos cannot find time or resources to address the pandemic that is killing thousands of people across our state but he can find time and resources to appoint a needless committee to investigate the process of our election. I think Mr. Vos needs to take a hard look at where his priorities lie and identify exactly who he is serving: the people of Wisconsin or the current occupant of the White House.
Patti Herman
Lodi
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!