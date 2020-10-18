Patti Herman: Mask support levels highlight effects of gerrymandering

Dear Editor: The latest Marquette University Law School poll provides a clear look at how gerrymandering is affecting the people of Wisconsin.
The poll found that of the 805 registered Wisconsin voters that were surveyed, 72% were in favor of masks being worn in public. Despite this overwhelming support for a science-based, simple approach to fighting the coronavirus, Wisconsin Republicans in the Legislature continue to oppose Gov. Evers’ extension of a state mandate to wear masks in public. When elected officials come into office by way of gerrymandered elections they feel free to ignore the will of the people because they believe their seat in the Legislature is secure and they won’t be voted out. In this case, they are ignoring the concerns of Wisconsin voters in order to make a political statement.
The people of Wisconsin deserve to be governed by elected officials who will listen to their voices and who will act in ways that are consistent with the will of the people. Use your vote in November to elect candidates who will commit to a nonpartisan redistricting process so that we can be represented by individuals who will serve we, the people, rather than serving their own political ambitions.
Patti Herman
Lodi
