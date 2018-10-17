Dear Editor: I first saw Leah Vukmir when interviewed on PBS's "Here and Now" and she immediately turned me off with her attitude and obvious falsehoods. She was abrasive and accusatory, and she was claiming things about Tammy Baldwin that I knew were not the truth. She also claimed things in support of Gov. Walker that are false. She was not even adept at spinning her rhetoric to come off as someone who knew what she was talking about, nor in a way that suggests that she really even cares about the people of Wisconsin. Then I saw her a second time doing the same thing and that was enough for me. I mute her commercials on TV because of her lies and obnoxiousness factor, and pay no more attention to her. Also, I would never want her as a nurse, that's for sure. Scary lady.
Patti Billerbeck
Sturgeon Bay
