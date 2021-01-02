Patrik Vander Velden: Nichols writes about Nyro like a square

Dear Editor: John Nichols is such a square. One should feel sorry for him. He writes about Laura Nyro, not of passion from the chambers of her soul and its heartbeat rhythms but of her politics, the most unattractive thing next to religion about any body. He writes like a man who was never young, stupid and in love. By age 18, probably all grown up.
That’s the trouble with journalists, being animals of the political kind they are born old. Most likely poetry is not read, not even Walt Whitman. Emily Dickinson? Maybe? I know this timely tome is for the holy days, it fits snuggly in the news hole and satisfies the egos of writer and reader.
But, truthfully the best songs of Nyro are her love songs, like “Upstairs by a China Lamp,” next are clever commentaries like “When I was a Free Port…”
In Madison, in 1970 a 19-year-old hippie boy in love with a 19-year-old girl art student could sing along with those songs. Even 50 years later.
Somehow I grew up to be a newspaper reporter. That ended in the 1990s, so I could take what I learned and write what I wanted. I was “so much older then, I’m younger than that now” (Bob Dylan, of course).
Reading this was for me like meeting Nichols on the corner of my Dream Time and his career path.
“…and the world will always welcome lovers. As time goes by” (Herman Hupfeld)." Will it?
Patrik Vander Velden
Monona
