Dear Editor: Golden Bear was the first Menominee. Chief Oshkosh was a descendent, and being a member of the Bear Clan he was a hereditary chief. ("The Menominee," Patricia Ourada, 1979, Oklahoma Press, does not mention any African ancestry.)
My grandmother was half Menominee and French, my grandfather Dutch immigrant. The other grands were Irish and German. So, I am 100 percent bastard, white American, like many.
Ourada’s book isn’t a secret. The Wisconsin State Historical Society is user friendly. The Menominee Nation has a website with contacts. Any of these could have been used to fact check a spurious assumption.
I have a brother-in-law who is half Oneida. We can share a beer and cut up on Fabu's apology and her original column. The ancient wise guys liked to kick around a saying, Socrates and his pupil, Aristotle. It was, “Poets often lie.”
Patrik Vander Velden
Monona
