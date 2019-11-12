Dear Editor: Sen. Scott Fitzgerald presided for less than a minute over a "skeletal session" of the Senate, instead of discussing common-sense gun safety legislation. I wonder if he would have spent more time, if he could see the skeletons of the nearly 15,000 Wisconsinites who have died from firearms in the 25 years that he's been representing the people of his district — 80% of whom now want him and his colleagues to enact common sense gun safety laws.
Patrick Remington, M.D.
Madison
