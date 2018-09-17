Dear Editor: It takes a lot of gall to brand Leah Vukmir as a "career politician" as The Capital Times did in its recent editorial. Leah first ran for public office at the not-so-tender age of 44, after a 20-year career as a nurse practitioner. Meanwhile, Tammy Baldwin ran for, and won her first political office in 1986, three years BEFORE she graduated from law school. She has held a political office of one sort or another ever since, with a measly three years as an attorney in private practice (while simultaneously holding a political office.) So who's the "career" politician here?
Patrick O'Loughlin
Madison
