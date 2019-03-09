Dear Editor: I am supporting Satya Rhodes Conway to be the next mayor of Madison.
I met Satya 10 years ago when she was my alder here in Cistrict 12. Back then, I was part of a group trying build the first public skatepark in the city of Madison and Satya was one of our earliest supporters. We were a rag-tag group who didn't know the first thing about navigating city politics, but the guidance and support Satya (and Ald. Marsha Rummel) provided at the time helped us secure the initial funding for what is today widely regarded as one of the best skateparks in the Midwest — the Goodman Skatepark.
It was Satya's progressive vision and experience that got our project off the ground back then, and it's her continued progressive vision and experience that has earned my support today. I can't wait to see what Satya does as Madison's next mayor!
Patrick Hasburgh
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.