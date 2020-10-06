Patrick Disterhaft: COVID-19 is not our only public health issue

Dear Editor: First off: yes, COVID-19 is important and needs to be addressed. But, as funding and resources have mostly shifted toward COVID-19 efforts, many communities continue to experience health disparities and poor health outcomes. The recent article by Natalie Yahr regarding projects to boost the middle class highlights the few steps being taken to address poor health outcomes, specifically in communities of color.
Public health departments have been working quietly in the background for years with very limited funding and resources despite overwhelming evidence that the prevention efforts by public health officials are much more cost-efficient than treating certain preventable diseases. What if we had invested just a fraction of the $1.72 billion Wisconsin COVID-19 response on reducing preventable chronic diseases in rural areas or improving birth outcomes in communities of color or on one of the many other public health issues? Would the COVID-19 death rate and hospitalization rate be lower? Would there be fewer Americans with preventable pre-existing conditions? I guess hindsight is 20/20, but data on health disparities is not new and health officials have been asking for additional funding for years.
Let’s do everything we can to get through this pandemic, but I hope we remember how important public health officials were in battling COVID-19. As a public health student at UW-Madison, I don’t want to sacrifice prevention efforts in one area to fund prevention efforts in another. We need to follow the science and evidence behind public health, and it’s time to fund more efforts that reduce health disparities, like the programs highlighted in Yahr’s article.
Patrick Disterhaft
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!