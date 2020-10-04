Patrick Dieter: We need to better serve homeless people with addictions

Dear Editor: I just read the recent article on the homeless encampments in Madison parks. It stated that the police "would prefer they stay in shelters." This is just wrong, for a couple of good reasons.
First, the transmission risks for COVID-19 in shelters are obvious. Herding people into groups is a perfect way to kill off a high percentage of them.
There's another problem, however, and it's endemic to nearly every homeless shelter in existence. It's the fact that most shelters demand sobriety before allowing people to receive their services. This rule makes perfect sense — to people who have absolutely NO understanding of how addiction works. A person with addiction cannot simply "just stop for a while." Their brains have become hardwired to believe that the drug (yes, alcohol IS a drug) is necessary to their staying alive. Every fiber of their being is screaming this within, 24 hours a day.
What's worse, a lot of our homeless population is addicted to alcohol — a drug that routinely kills people who go into alcohol withdrawal. Aside from any cravings or habits, a night in a shelter could KILL many of our homeless without medical intervention.
Until we learn some compassion for those with this pernicious illness, shelters will not be a viable option.
We need to do better. A LOT better!
Patrick Dieter
Fitchburg
