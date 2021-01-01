Patrick Dieter: 'New' reading system is an old classic

Dear Editor: I had to laugh!
MMSD is touting the "Science of Reading." Upon closer inspection, this is a combination of phonics and using images/pictures as clues.
I was fortunate. When I was 3 years old (1954) my grandmother taught me to read. I was able to read fluently at a college level well before my 5th birthday.
Her method?
Phonics workbooks that used pictures as cues to the sounds!
New method?! Humbug!
Congratulations anyway, for returning to a reading system that actually works!
Patrick Dieter
Fitchburg
