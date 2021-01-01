 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patrick Dieter: 'New' reading system is an old classic

Patrick Dieter: 'New' reading system is an old classic

Dear Editor: I had to laugh!

MMSD is touting the "Science of Reading." Upon closer inspection, this is a combination of phonics and using images/pictures as clues.

I was fortunate. When I was 3 years old (1954) my grandmother taught me to read. I was able to read fluently at a college level well before my 5th birthday.

Her method?

Phonics workbooks that used pictures as cues to the sounds!

New method?! Humbug!

Congratulations anyway, for returning to a reading system that actually works!

Patrick Dieter

Fitchburg

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics