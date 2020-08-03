Patrick Dieter: Madison police need to grow up

Dear Editor: I just read the article about the Madison Police Department's response to our mayor's requests and directives. I am disappointed in the cops! Rather than accept her moves to do things differently — to make some radical changes, they instead stamp their collective foot like an angry toddler who didn't get the candy bar they wanted. If Madison policing is so "progressive," then it's time for our cops to grow up and face that they must do things radically differently from the way they have been. Grow up, listen to your boss, and stop wasting this city's time with petulance and stubborn resistance. We need a completely NEW approach to policing, nationwide. Madison COULD be the first example of policing by consent (like in most European countries) instead of the norm — policing by force. Our police have clearly bought into the lie that our citizenry is "the enemy" and are arming themselves accordingly. Each one of you wants to be thought of as a "good cop." Become sensitive, caring, and most of all, trustworthy, and we might begin to actually trust you again.
In short — grow up! We need honest cops more than ever, not spoiled children.
Patrick Dieter
Fitchburg
