Patrick Dieter: Kudos to 'Bleed Shamelessly' effort in Madison school

Dear Editor: As a father of five former Madison school students, I want to celebrate the "Bleed Shamelessly" endeavor! Yes, it provides much-needed supplies, but more importantly, it also raises consciousness that menstruation is a healthy part of every human being's life, and should involve no shame or stigma.
Twenty years ago, I had two daughters and two sons attending Akira Toki school at the same time. I attended a parents' meeting to discuss sex education. They wanted to know what we thought should be included in the curriculum. Unsurprisingly at the time, I was the only male at the meeting.
I have always favored complete openness and transparency in educating kids about sex, including an understanding of how pleasurable it is as well as the dangers. I was pleased to find that at least some of the other parents agreed with me — UNTIL the subject of menstruation education came up.
I asserted that I thought it was just as important for boys to be educated about the subject as girls. I was gobsmacked at the amount of pushback I received from those women. They were disgusted with my suggestion, and said the girls would be too embarrassed to have boys know about their having periods. I made the point that this was my reason why boys needed the education. I said maybe the boys could receive the teaching separately from the girls to avoid that, but the women in that room continued to treat me like I'd suggested we stage a pornography shoot at the school!
I went away disappointed that menstruation education was going to be kept as some sort of mystical secret that boys wouldn't be allowed to know about, setting the stage for a world of misunderstanding as they entered adulthood. Cue the PMS jokes!
That's why I'm thrilled that MMSD is FINALLY bringing this perfectly normal, healthy human function out of the shadows, celebrating it, and supplying products to those in need.
Kudos to everyone involved. You FINALLY got this one right!
Patrick Dieter
Fitchburg
