Patrick Dieter: Don't throw gasoline on the coronavirus fire

Dear Editor: I'm sickened! Thankfully, I'm not SICK yet, but if Rick Couron and the Republican Legislature in Wisconsin has their way, I will be soon enough. I went out for just a few minutes yesterday, to run some absolutely essential errands. I am in a high-risk group for several reasons. I walked into two different stores, masked, gloved, and trying to keep my distance. Well over half the patrons were either maskless, or had no compunctions about walking within a foot of my face. Why? Because our leadership says that's just fine.
I have nothing against businesses, and I know that the pandemic has been sheer hell on both owners and workers. They are losing money, and some are simply folding. It's horrible!
Having said that, I submit that these businesses will also have a hard time staying afloat if their customers are DEAD. Denying capacity limits is nothing more than denial. Understandable, but potentially lethal!
With Trump's utter failure to control COVID-19, combined with Wisconsin's Republicans firmly burying their heads in the sand, we have a recipe for sheer disaster.
Like it or not, we have to wait until we have a handle, one way or another, on combating this horrendous disease. It's bad enough that businesses and the cops aren't enforcing protective laws. Mr. Couron is out of line to attempt to sway public opinion to make things far worse. Mr. Couron — when you see a raging fire, throwing gasoline on the blaze is not a wise strategy.
Patrick Dieter
Fitchburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!