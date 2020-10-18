Patrick Dieter: Dane County and the U.S. should follow Parisi's plan

Dear Editor: Congratulations to Abigail Becker on a very well-written, clear, and concise article about the county budget.
I've known Mr. Parisi for many years. I'll admit, I never envisioned him going into politics, but I am deeply grateful that he did so.
THIS is how a politician governs! He is putting his staff and his citizenry first in the face of a horrendous crisis. I certainly hope the board realizes what a treasure we have in Parisi and honors his plan!
If we only had a president that listened, learned or grew in any way, I can only imagine how much better our country would be right now. America should adopt the "Parisi Plan" on a national basis.
Again, well done!
Patrick Dieter
Fitchburg
