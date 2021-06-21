Patrick Dieter: Can't trust Ryan and Romney

Dear Editor: Sorry, but trusting either one of these bozos (Paul Ryan and Mitt Romney) is ridiculous. This is especially true of Ryan, who has done more to damage Wisconsin than anyone except our former governor, and more to damage the United States than anyone except Drumpf himself.
So they're finally recognizing just how bad he really is? I'd say that's about a million days late and a million dollars short.
If they can woo a couple of dozen more Republicans away from the cult of Trump, then maybe we can talk. While they're at it, maybe they can talk some sense into Manchin, too. That guy is a Republican.
Patrick Dieter
Columbus
