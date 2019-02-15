Dear Editor: Once again, we must suffer the idiocies of the Wisconsin Republican Senate and Assembly members, who voted against including Colin Kaepernick’s name on a list honoring African-Americans during Black History Month. I’m sure these same Republicans would have voted against including Muhammad Ali’s name on a similar list, for his refusal to fight in the Vietnam War.
Republican state Rep. Jim Steineke told reporters, “Colin Kaepernick is a controversial figure.” For what? For attempting to call attention to the random killing and mistreatment of black youth by law enforcement? For taking a knee instead of standing for the national anthem at the beginning of a football game? Only this current group of Republicans would be so fearful of a gesture.
And don’t spout “dishonoring our military” as rationale for refusing to include Kaepernick’s name. My father is a Korean War veteran, and I was a member of the USMC Inactive Reserve during the ’80s while in college; neither of us is offended by Kaepernick’s actions.
In 20 years, Kaepernick will be seen through a different lens, as the hero he actually is, as opposed to the villain he is made out to be. Perhaps, too, at sometime in the future, Steineke can be included in a list of “Dumbest Wisconsin Republicans.”
Patrick A. Wolf
Hillsdale
