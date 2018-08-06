Dear Editor: The eventual Democratic nominee for governor won’t win the November election by spending money: Gov. Scott Walker will have a lot more. Grass-roots support will be key to winning the governorship.
Mike McCabe has built a statewide network of 2,800-plus enthusiastic volunteers. He accepts no special-interest money because it has strings attached. You won’t see him frequently on expensive TV ads because he is limiting individual donations to $200, for a total of $1,000 per individual. He is uniquely qualified to win this race with his goal of open and transparent government.
Big-money donations are Walker’s Achilles' heel. McCabe is a starker contrast to Walker than the other Democratic candidates because he does not accept such donations. A recent poll of members of Our Wisconsin Revolution — a group that aims “to take all levels of Wisconsin government back from elites and make it of, by, and for the people” — showed 57 percent of Bernie Sanders supporters prefer McCabe, compared to less than 15 percent for the next Democratic candidate, Kelda Roys. People clearly want big money out of politics.
Having spent most of his career exposing the influence of big money on our government, McCabe wants to break the grip it has on our political system. He is leading by example with an inspiring progressive vision for a Wisconsin that works for all of its citizens, not just the ones who can write the biggest checks.
Please join me in voting for Mike McCabe for governor on Aug. 14.
Patricia Olson
West Bend
