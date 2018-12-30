Dear Editor: I just read about the predator-killing contests taking place in Wisconsin. I am appalled.
Chasing coyotes and bashing their heads on the snowmobiles you rode to chase them down? Hanging foxes from trees?
This is not hunting. This is bloodlust. It is cruel and senseless killing.
What’s next? Legalized dog fighting?
Why aren't you embarrassed, Wisconsin?
Patricia Barker-Noll
Austin, Texas
