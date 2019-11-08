Dear Editor: The only way we will stop the F-35s from bedding down at Truax is by convincing Sen. Tammy Baldwin to stop supporting their placement here. Please contact Baldwin's office at https://www.baldwin.senate.gov and tell her to withdraw her support for this misguided plan.
Patricia McCormick
Madison
