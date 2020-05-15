Patricia M. Giesfeldt: Wisconsin is safer because Gov. Evers acted quickly

Patricia M. Giesfeldt: Wisconsin is safer because Gov. Evers acted quickly

Dear Editor: Lately I've heard some people complaining about the "stay at home" rule, claiming that since Wisconsin hasn't had nearly as bad an outbreak as the media predicted, Gov. Evers obviously didn't know what he was doing, he was listening to bad advice, etc.

How do they not realize that the very reason Wisconsin hasn't had such a bad outbreak is precisely because Gov. Evers issued a stay at home order as quickly as he did? That by listening to the scientists, and asking businesses to close and people to stay home, we've avoided the terrible number of people hospitalized that some other states — and other countries — are enduring?

Yes it's a hardship. And yes, people die from the flu. But the flu doesn't kill great numbers of people in such a very short time, overwhelming hospitals that don't have enough equipment to handle even more infected people. We've been very lucky that Gov. Evers acted as quickly as he did, and that we'll be able to return to normal sooner than some other states.

Patricia M. Giesfeldt

Cottage Grove

