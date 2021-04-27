Patricia M. Giesfeldt: Wisconsin deserves better than Ron Johnson

Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johnson sees no reason why anyone should care if their neighbor gets vaccinated, since his mantra seems to be "I've had COVID-19, so I don't care if anyone else spreads the disease by skipping getting vaccinated." I'm not sure he realizes how deadly the virus can be. He had a mild case (since he didn't know he had it), and therefore seems to feel getting vaccinated isn't a big deal. But for the 500,000-plus people who have already died, those vaccinations could have saved many lives. And his comment about children not needing to be vaccinated — tell that to the parents who have lost a child to this disease.
Wisconsin deserves a better senator than Ron Johnson. He's made our state a laughingstock across this country; he's an embarrassment to us all.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove
