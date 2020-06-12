Patricia M. Giesfeldt: What happened to the officers who arrested a CNN reporter?

Dear Editor: Does anyone know what has happened to the police officers who arrested the CNN reporter on live TV? It seems to me that someone with such poor judgement under pressure should not be carrying a gun, and put in situations where calm thinking is required. If the officers have not been removed from their department, at the very least they should be put on probation, or on traffic patrol, or in some area where their inability to think rationally will not matter as much. Perhaps school crossing guards would be more appropriate — they obviously can not be expected to react to dangerous situations with thoughtfulness and restraint. And they should especially not be carrying guns.

