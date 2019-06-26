Dear Editor: Denying basic human needs, such as soap and water — to children and babies, no less — drops us to a new low when it comes to the immigration crisis. No person should be without the means to keep themselves clean and warm — we don't treat our prisoners in our most severe prisons with such callous disregard for their health and safely. and we should not allow our government to refuse these basic care needs to any of the immigrants now being held in detention centers. But especially not to children and babies. Every American should be complaining to their elected representatives in Washington about this.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove
