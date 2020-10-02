Patricia M. Giesfeldt: We are a nation of laws

Dear Editor: We are a nation of laws. We may not always agree with those laws, but the basic foundation of our country is that we obey those laws - a policy that has allowed us to exist for over 200 years.
We may not always be happy with the results of an election. But no matter how we feel about those results, we agree as a nation that the results are valid, and will carry us through until the next election cycle.
Our current president is worried that he will not be reelected, and is therefore trying very hard to circumvent this system, publicly claiming that he may not accept the results of this election.
We are a nation of laws. We may not always be happy with the results of an election, but one of our basic tenets of government is the peaceful transition of power when the election results are in. Trying to sow discord and distrust of this tenet is not what our wise founding fathers intended. And we count on our elected officials to see that this peaceful transfer of power is once again completed after this election — no matter who wins.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove
