Dear Editor: I'm becoming more and more dismayed by the voter suppression attempts that have been made in certain states – specifically Georgia and Kansas. In Dodge City, Kansas, where the population is 60 percent Hispanic, the only polling place was moved out of town, more than a mile from the last bus stop. In Georgia, there have been a number of reports in the news about ways that African-American voters are being denied the right to vote.
I don't understand how this is legal, and I worry about the precedents being set for upcoming elections. Whether or not you agree with the current administration, turning away voters — or making it very difficult to vote — is not the American way. But too often, it seems, it is becoming the way of certain factions of city and state governments. I hope this upcoming election will show that the majority of the American people do not support these policies.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.