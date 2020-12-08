Patricia M. Giesfeldt: Tittl, Sortwell should remove dishonorable tree display

Dear Editor: Congratulations, Reps. Tittl and Sortwell — you have exemplified the worst of our Republican Legislature in your blatant disregard for Gov. Evers' decision not to place a Christmas tree in the Capitol rotunda this year, while the Capitol is closed. You didn't submit your request 72 hours ahead of time (as required), and you were pretty sneaky about calling it a "display," as though that would fool the permitting agency into granting your request. And then you put up the tree before you even received the decision from the DOA, showing your contempt for due process. Well done.
How do we teach our children that respect for the law is important, and it's how a civilization runs smoothly, when some of our elected officials don't even believe that? Had you been in my district — and if I had voted for you — I would be ashamed of myself. As it is, I'm embarrassed that you represent even a part of my state. If you were honorable men, you would apologize and remove the "display."
Patricia M. Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove
