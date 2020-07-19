Patricia M. Giesfeldt: There's a difference between remembering the past and honoring it

Dear Editor: There seems to be a misconception between "honoring" the past, and "remembering" the past. No one wants to forget about the Civil War and its aftermath — history has a habit of repeating itself when the lessons learned are forgotten. But by the same token, we no longer should be honoring the people who fought so hard to keep slavery as an institution. When the Civil War was reimagined as a fight for states' rights, as though slavery were not the main issue, there were warriors who were enshrined in history that — in hindsight — should not have been honored. Protesters who are trying to remind us of this have been pulling down statues of men who should no longer be remembered with pride. They represented a history that needs to be remembered, but not honored. There is a difference.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove
