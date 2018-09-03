Dear Editor: I just viewed the second of two TV ads for Tammy Baldwin, and was very impressed at the positive message they conveyed. There was no slamming of her opponent, and no misinformation about anything that her opponent may have done while in office — just information about what Tammy herself has done while in office.
After reading the article in this morning's paper about the money being spent by the Koch brothers on her opponent, I have a feeling those ads won't be quite as positive, nor perhaps as accurate as the ones by Tammy Baldwin.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove
