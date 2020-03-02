Patricia M. Giesfeldt: Republican senators are partly to blame for Trump's meddling

Dear Editor: This is one family who feels the Republican senators are partly to blame for President Trump's unbridled meddling in the affairs of the Justice Department. If even one or two of them had voted to uphold the impeachment verdict — or had even voted to hear some witness testimony before the vote — it wouldn't have removed him from office, but it would have let him know that he can't interfere in the legal system without some consequences. Instead, by blindly following Mitch McConnell's dictum that President Trump was innocent before the trial even began, the Republicans have given carte blanche to the president to commute sentences for convicted felons, and publicly speak out against judicial sentencing by the court system. Our system of law is under attack by the president, and the Republican senators have to take some responsibility for this.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.