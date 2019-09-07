Dear Editor: Michael's Frozen Custard stand on Monroe Street is going to have to close because the owner's husband has not been allowed to re-enter the country after a trip to Mexico?! How crazy is that — Sergio De La O Hernandez took a trip to Mexico, and has been denied re-entry to the United States. Here is a man who has a successful 30-year business in Madison, employing local people and providing a valuable service (who doesn't like frozen custard?!), and our immigration policy has refused to let him back into the country.
This is a perfect example of how wrong-headed our current immigration policy has become. To add insult to injury, the other two Michael's may have to close as well. How is closing a successful business helping our country and economy? It makes no sense.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove
