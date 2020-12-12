Patricia M. Giesfeldt: Legislature should meet to expand broadband

Dear Editor: I'm concerned that the state Legislature has decided not to convene for the rest of the year, and will then be forcing schools to reopen and send kids back into close contact with each other during a pandemic.
Why aren't they meeting to discuss funding broadband access for all areas of Wisconsin, so that children can learn safely at home for one more semester? By summer it looks as though a vaccine will be available to all, and schools can start up safely in the fall, with little danger of infecting their families. Without broadband access, a number of rural areas are having difficulties with online learning. So funding broadband access seems like a logical solution to both problems — internet access for all, and safely staying home until the vaccine is widely available. A win-win situation — but our Legislature has to meet in order for this to happen.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove
