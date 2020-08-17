You have permission to edit this article.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt: Harris is a smart pick for VP

Dear Editor: I'm not concerned that Kamala Harris was critical of Vice President Biden when they were debating each other in the primaries. No strong leader wants to be surrounded by "yes men" (or women), so the fact that Harris will challenge Biden on his decisions, give him feedback that will help him make better informed decisions, can offer him viewpoints that may differ from his own — I see these as strong reasons why she is such a smart pick for his VP. Which makes him a smart choice for president.

Patricia M. Giesfeldt

Cottage Grove

