Patricia M. Giesfeldt: Capitol mob was nothing like BLM protests

Dear Editor: We've heard a lot of Republican legislators trying to equate the "Black Lives Matter" riots of this summer, where there was looting and damage to property, to what went on in the Capitol on Jan. 6. But what happened Jan. 6 was an attack on our Constitution and our legally held election results.
The lies about that election were the main fuel for the attempt to overthrow our sitting government, and possibly kill some of the legislators. Those lies were fed to the public by our sitting president, and the blame should be laid squarely where it belongs — on Donald J. Trump and the senators and representatives who actively supported those lies.
So when the impeachment vote came up, there were only 10 Republicans who were brave enough — and honest enough — to speak the truth, that yes, Donald J. Trump needs to be held accountable for his incendiary rhetoric that encouraged a mob to try and take over the government to keep him in office. And that's the reason why an impeachment should get him convicted in the Senate. It will keep him from being able to run for any office again, and that's the important issue right now. It doesn't matter how much time he has left in office — his future aspirations need to be curbed as soon as the Senate can convene and have a vote.
So no — the BLM protests of this summer, the majority of which were peaceful, nonviolent marches in cities across the country, are not the same as inciting a mob to tear down the Capitol, attack the people inside, and try to overthrow a legal election. Not even close.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove
