 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patricia M. Giesfeldt: AOC vs. Cruz

Patricia M. Giesfeldt: AOC vs. Cruz

Dear Editor: So Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez works to raise $3 million dollars for Texas, and then donates her time at a food bank in Houston, while Texas Sen. Ted Cruz gets on a plane to fly to Mexico. Interesting to see which one deserves the respect of the voting public.

Patricia M. Giesfeldt

Cottage Grove

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics