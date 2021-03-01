Patricia M. Giesfeldt: AOC vs. Cruz

Dear Editor: So Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez works to raise $3 million dollars for Texas, and then donates her time at a food bank in Houston, while Texas Sen. Ted Cruz gets on a plane to fly to Mexico. Interesting to see which one deserves the respect of the voting public.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove
