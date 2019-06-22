Dear Editor: I think the education reporting by Negassi Tesfamichael is excellent. It’s important for journalists like Tesfamichael to follow the money, ask tough questions, and keep the public informed. I also think it is important news that some local school district administrators want to renew funding for questionable, big-money programs while excluding proven neighborhood groups like Simpson Street Free Press.
As the Latina parent of a bilingual daughter, I see clearly the benefits of academic-based programs like Simpson Street Free Press. The staff at Simpson Street know the community, know the kids, and know how to teach. South Madison parents know and trust the Simpson Street Free Press outcomes.
Patricia Lara
Madison
