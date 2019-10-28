Dear Editor: I want to know what happened to the West High student whose outburst led to the Marlon Anderson fiasco? How are the rules helping that student to learn about social responsibility and anger management? I am so concerned to learn how teachers and school staff are subjected to this inappropriate behavior daily! The fact that they come back to school every day is miraculous. The fact that these unhappy students continue to exist is reality. Providing funding, and studies and racism panels have taken up a lot of precious time. Aren't we at the action level yet??
Patricia Kippert
Sun Prairie
