Patricia Giesfeldt: Stop Vos' money-wasting probe

Dear Editor: It's wonderful the way Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is so willing to spend our taxpayer dollars on some of his pet projects — areas that don't help the entire state of Wisconsin but will help give some taxpayer money to a few retired police officers who just happen to be friendly to the Republican party.
It doesn't seem to matter to him that there have been many investigations into alleged voter fraud, many court cases, many lawyers making lots of taxpayer money looking for fraud — and the fact that none has been found hasn't been important to him. As long as his constituents enjoy seeing him spend their tax dollars — and my tax dollars — on his hobby horse (election fraud), he'll continue to do so. Why isn't anyone stopping him from wasting taxpayer money?
Patricia Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove
