Patricia Giesfeldt: Nass should let UW set virus rules

Dear Editor: So State Sen. Steve Nass from Whitewater thinks that he knows more than interim System President Tommy Thompson (a very well-respected former Republican governor) and the CDC combined when it comes to what will keep our university/college students safe during this uptick of the pandemic. His idea of making all the colleges get his committee's approval before enacting any of the virus-related requirements is an extreme example of hubris. He knows better than anyone else what to do during this resurgence of the virus.
I don't think it's reasonable to expect college students to police themselves as far as social distancing and masks, without some kind of leadership from the university's directors. Nass needs to let Thompson make the decisions that will keep the students and faculty safe.
Patricia Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove
