Patricia Giesfeldt: GOP wastes time and money on bogus fraud issue

Dear Editor: How mean-spirited of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the Republican Legislature to target the elderly, the infirm and the physically challenged by making it harder for them to vote. Many of them do not have a valid driver's license, and getting a photo ID is no easy chore for people who don't, or can't, drive. Not to mention how difficult it may be with fewer ballot boxes for those groups to get their ballots counted.
Instead of focusing on Wisconsin's real problems — infrastructure, educational needs, health care, broadband access, to name some of the most pressing — they've spent the last eight months since the election spending their time and our taxpayer money on bogus claims of "voter fraud." There's no voter fraud in Wisconsin — I worked the last election, and I know how carefully the elections are run. I'm sure the Republicans are counting on gerrymandering to stall in the courts so they won't have to be held accountable for another two years. I sincerely hope our court system will not let that happen.
I hope their mailboxes and phone lines are busy with voters who want some real work done by our legislators, rather than the waste of time (and money) they've been practicing since November. As a friend of mine said, their motto seems to be, "If I can't cheat, I can't win." Wisconsinites deserve better.
Patricia Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.