Patricia Giesfeldt: Arizona GOP chair should be prosecuted

Why isn't Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward being prosecuted for election tampering? She is quoted as texting the chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to "stop the counting" of legal ballots, in an attempt to change the outcome of the election in Arizona.
Isn't that an illegal use of her authority as the chair of the Arizona Republican Party? Isn't that election tampering? Isn't that illegal? At the very least, she should be removed from office, fined, and confined for her attempts to thwart a legal election.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove
