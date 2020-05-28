Patricia Chritton: Wisconsin has failed its citizens and Republicans are to blame

Dear Editor: I believe Americans will look back five years from now and see all the missteps in keeping people safe and alive that resulted from political calculations and bias instead of listening to and trusting public health officials with the needed expertise. Wisconsin is likely to be cited as a state that failed all of its citizens despite good faith and sound efforts by this governor and his administration. Those failures should be laid squarely at the feet of conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justices and the controlling Republican majority in the Legislature. Divisiveness, ignorance and selfishness reign.