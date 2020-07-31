Patricia Blochowiak: I support Latimer Burris for state Senate

Dear Editor: I first met Amani Latimer Burris in 1973 when I moved to Madison to eventually study medicine. Amani was always very articulate and very interested in the state of the world.
She studied violin as a tiny child with Everett Goodwin, who was also my son’s teacher. They both attended Longfellow Elementary School, so it was convenient for her to stay at our home when her mother was out of town. Her mother threw a going-away party for me when I moved away, but we all ended up in Green Bay in the 1980s, where we shared a Thanksgiving table, and where Amani and her sister sometimes babysat for my daughter.
Our families attended violin events together, shared meals and conversations, traded letters and holiday cards, and bemoaned the fact that we didn’t see each other often enough.
That’s the long way to say that I've known Amani for her entire life and support her candidacy.
Patricia Blochowiak, M.D.
East Cleveland, Ohio
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!