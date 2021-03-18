Patricia Aguilera: I support marijuana legalization

Dear Editor: I want my voice to be heard on legalizing marijuana. I also speak for most of my Oneida family. We are 100% for legalizing marijuana. I currently drive to Michigan to purchase my marijuana or buy it on the black market. CBD does not help me.
Thank you for hearing me.
Patricia Aguilera
Suamico
