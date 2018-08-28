Dear Editor: Willie Horton (in Trump's case, Mollie Tibbetts) and Trump. Yes, politically advantageous. But Trump has said NOTHING about the white guy who killed his wife and two little girls. Of course, that guy was an AMERICAN citizen and white. Big difference in citizenship but the American citizen's crime is more horrendous. Trump cares nothing about either of these victims, only himself and his base. He's a pathetic human being.
Pat Hanson
Madison
