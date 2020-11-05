Pat Butler: Thank you, Sharyn Stumpf, for Catholicism column

Dear Editor: Thank you so much for providing the guest column from Sharyn Stumpf in the Oct. 28 issue. Her column "I'm Catholic, I'm pro-life, and I'm voting for Joe Biden" represents what I and many others recognize as what the Catholic Church actually teaches, but often it is not clearly explained. Pope Francis has spoken eloquently, as Sharyn stated, in Gaudete et Exsultate. The lives of all are sacred and need to be considered. Thank you, Sharyn, and thank you Capital Times.
Pat Butler
Madison
