Dear Editor: I’m a resident of the Dudgeon Monroe Neighborhood and I encourage all my neighbors in District 13 to vote for Tag Evers as our next alder! It would seem that the Edgewood stadium issue has been our only issue, but thanks to Tag and his tireless effort to meet his constituents we have listened and learned! Our district is large and diverse and Tag’s calm, honest and trustworthy campaign has provided all of us opportunity to understand and care about issues beyond our neighborhood.
Tag has refused to be pulled into unnecessary local conflicts when a greater opportunity has been to create empathy for our broader community. He has counseled our district to pay attention to one another and to see beyond our own pressing issues. When confronted by opposition Tag says, “It’s possible for rational people to disagree.” He doesn’t talk about respect — he simply respects! While we in our stadium-obsessed struggles have turned to Tag for counsel, he has, for month after month, implored us to use intelligence, fact and truth as a basis for strongest solutions. He is already our leader!
Recently there has been increasing “heat” in our district campaign! Opponents have characterized Tag as one who causes disruption — this strategy when people are welcoming easy relief and believing any self-proclaimed peacemaker! Nothing could be farther from the truth! Tag IS the peacemaker! He doesn’t do spin because he believes in each of us to do what he does: Find the truth and act on it. I express confidence in my District 13 neighbors to not look for a solution but to join Tag and be the solution!
Pat Alea
Madison
