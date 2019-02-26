Dear Editor: Republicans and the tea party want to help homeless now! They are fake. They are now scared their parties will die if they continue their selfish and racial division. You should wonder where they were for eight years when they did not want blacks and the poor in this state. Their claim now is to trick us to vote for them next elections. We are not going to be duped by their soft language. Thank God, even their little savior Scott Walker lost big.
Pastori M. Balele
Madison
