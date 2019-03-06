Dear Editor: As citizens in the world’s greatest democracy, we count on our judges to reject politics and partisanship, and to serve as a fair, impartial, and independent check on the other branches of government.
As former presidents and executive director of the State Bar of Wisconsin, no one knows better than we that our state used to be a model for the whole country. Wisconsin led the way when it came to a government that worked, and worked together. We rejected corruption, and we counted on our elected officials to do the right thing — no matter what.
But in recent times, judicial elections have become deeply partisan affairs. And we think that’s a shame.
Now, there’s hope on the horizon. Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer, who serves as the top jurist on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, is running for the Supreme Court. And she really gets it. She truly represents the best of Wisconsin.
Judge Neubauer is running on her record as a nonpartisan, independent judge. She has earned the support of more than 325 judges, dozens of prosecutors and law enforcement officials, both plaintiffs’ and defense attorneys, and countless community leaders.
This group of supporters, among whom we proudly count ourselves, is deeply diverse. Judge Neubauer’s support comes from Republicans and Democrats, and from every corner of our state.
If you believe in an independent judiciary, Judge Lisa Neubauer is the only choice.
Unfortunately, some continue to treat our courts as a partisan playground. We must reject naked appeals to partisanship and party when it comes to our courts.
We have a chance on Tuesday, April 2, to elect an honorable judge, an independent judge, and a trustworthy judge in Lisa Neubauer. We should do just that. She has spent more than 30 years practicing law, including a decade on the Court of Appeals and almost 20 years as a litigator. She far surpasses her opponent in both experience and independence.
Please join us in supporting Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer during this spring’s election for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
George C. Brown, former State Bar of Wisconsin executive director
Former State Bar of Wisconsin presidents Thomas Basting, Ralph Cagle, John Decker, Fran Deisinger, Diane Diel, Susan Steingass, Douglas Kammer, Adrian Schoone, Judge Gary Sherman and Steven Sorenson
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.